Column: Crescenta Valley’s father-son duo is making most of final season together

Crescenta Valley’s father-son duo of Shawn and Vaughn Zargarian has learned to separate basketball from family time.

When Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball coach Shawn Zargarian first started taking car rides with son Vaughn during his high school days, neither was certain it would work out.

“There were some car rides and home dinner conversations that weren’t very great,” Shawn said.

Said Vaughn: “I was, ‘Wow, this is really hard. He’s always yelling at me.’ I started to grow up and understand what he meant. If you trust the process, the benefits are so much better.”

Advertisement

It’s the senior year for the 6-foot-2 Vaughn, and what a season he is having, averaging 36.1 points a game with 50 points against Glendale and 45 points against Westlake. He had 40 points Monday against Muir.

“Everything is working out for me,” he said. “Physically, I’ve gotten stronger and taller.”

Crescenta Valley has produced some big-time scorers, such as Brad Holland, Greg Goorjian, Harvey Mason, Jimmy Goffredo and Adam Jacobsen. Goorjian averaged 43.4 points in 1978.

Advertisement

Shawn has been involved with the program for 30 years, 20 years as coach. To have his son join the list of top players in school history means a lot.

It’s also a remarkable season for players of Armenian descent. From Anto Balian at Pilibos to Isaiah Bennett at AGBU and Vaughn Zargarian at Crescenta Valley, Armenian fans have plenty to cheer for.

“That’s what we do now,” Shawn said. “Parents grow up fans of soccer and navigate toward basketball.”

Advertisement

The fact father and son have come to enjoy their company as coach and player is something to celebrate.

“It means a lot,” Shawn said. “His last year, my last year doing it together.”

Vaughn’s mother, Nadine, died of cancer when he was 12, so father and son have been relying on each other for years. Vaughn didn’t have mom around to talk to during those early high school years.

“If you’re playing for dad, mom is home to talk to, and this poor guy didn’t have that,” Shawn said. “We tried to make a deal.”

Home became a place where Shawn returned to being dad and Vaughn was the son. The bond grew closer. The gym and home became separate places, one for basketball, one for family.

“The first two years were pretty challenging and tough and the last two years have been amazing,” Shawn said. “It’s a blessing. It’s probably the toughest time but also an amazing feeling to coach your kid and be at his side.”

Crescenta Valley is 14-7 and 4-0 in the Pacific League. Shawn has decided this will be his final season. He has another son playing junior varsity as a freshman at Holy Martys. He wants to step back and just be a dad.

Advertisement

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said. “I’ve devoted most of my adult life to the program. The game has changed. Kids are changing. I’m only 47, and I feel the game is so different.”

The biggest change for Shawn might be learning how to cook.

“This boy can eat,” he said. “He likes steaks.”

At home, no more arguments about basketball, and both are grateful how things have worked out, making memories that will last a lifetime.