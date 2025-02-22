Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Marisol Cowles has led Flintridge Sacred Heart to brink of history in water polo

Marisol Cowles of Flintridge Sacred Heart High poses for a photo.
Marisol Cowles has led Flintridge Sacred Heart into the Southern Section Division 3 girls’ water polo final.
(Flintridge Sacred Heart)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

With more than 300 goals during an illustrious four-year girls’ water polo career at Flintridge Sacred Heart, Marisol Cowles and her dedicated eight teammates have the Tologs playing for a Southern Section Division 3 championship on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College against Elsinore at 6 p.m.

Cowles, who has committed to UC Irvine, had seven goals in her team’s semifinal win over Long Beach Poly. Flintridge Sacred Heart has never won a water polo title or even made the final. It’s been a particularly challenging year with only nine players, one of whom had to step away briefly after her family‘s home was lost in the Eaton fire.

There are seven championship games on Saturday, including Oaks Christian taking on Newport Harbor in the Open Division final at 12:10 p.m. …

Corona, ranked No. 1 by The Times, opens its high school baseball season on Saturday at 11 a.m. at home against Los Osos. …

The City Section will hold a semifinal doubleheader in Open Division basketball on Monday at Roybal. Cleveland will face Westchester at 6 p.m., followed by Chatsworth playing Palisades. …

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement