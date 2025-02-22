Prep talk: Marisol Cowles has led Flintridge Sacred Heart to brink of history in water polo
With more than 300 goals during an illustrious four-year girls’ water polo career at Flintridge Sacred Heart, Marisol Cowles and her dedicated eight teammates have the Tologs playing for a Southern Section Division 3 championship on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College against Elsinore at 6 p.m.
Cowles, who has committed to UC Irvine, had seven goals in her team’s semifinal win over Long Beach Poly. Flintridge Sacred Heart has never won a water polo title or even made the final. It’s been a particularly challenging year with only nine players, one of whom had to step away briefly after her family‘s home was lost in the Eaton fire.
There are seven championship games on Saturday, including Oaks Christian taking on Newport Harbor in the Open Division final at 12:10 p.m. …
Corona, ranked No. 1 by The Times, opens its high school baseball season on Saturday at 11 a.m. at home against Los Osos. …
The City Section will hold a semifinal doubleheader in Open Division basketball on Monday at Roybal. Cleveland will face Westchester at 6 p.m., followed by Chatsworth playing Palisades. …
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
