The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Brothers Jared and Trent Grindlinger of Huntington Beach pose for a portrait while wearing baseball hats.
Brothers Jared, left, and Trent Grindlinger of Huntington Beach will compete in this week’s Boras Classic.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 5.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (7-0); Pitchers have combined for six shutouts in seven games; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0); Could face Corona at Boras Classic this week; 2

3. CRESPI (10-0); Jackson Eisenhauer has streak of 26 scoreless innings; 5

4. LA MIRADA (7-1); Face Birmingham in Boras Classic on Tuesday; 4

5. MATER DEI (8-0); It’s test time at Boras Classic; 7

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-1); Won Bishop Gorman tournament; 8

7. VILLA PARK (8-3); Big league games vs. Canyon, El Dorado; 14

8. SANTA MARGARITA (6-2); Losses to Villa Park, Los Osos; 3

9. VISTA MURRIETA (7-1-1); Gavin Kramer is 4-0 pitching, hitting .412; 10

10. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-5); Sophomore Justin Kirchner shows promise on mound; 11

11. FOOTHILL (8-3); In tournament play this week; 12

12. EL DORADO (9-2); Aiden McNaughton is 15 for 30 hitting; 17

13. CYPRESS (6-4); Two wins over JSerra, win over Bishop Amat; NR

14. JSERRA (3-3); Host Boras Classic; 6

15. SIERRA CANYON (6-5); Three-game series for SO Notre Dame this week; 13

16. LOS ALAMITOS (9-1-2); Jack Lorenz is 3-0 with one walk in 14 innings; 15

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Five freshmen making contributions; 16

18. YUCAIPA (8-2); Win over Vista Murrieta; NR

19. SERVITE (8-2); Playing in Lions tournament; 18

20. ARCADIA (13-0); Damian Catano is 5-0 with 1.22 ERA; 20

21. ROYAL (10-1); Coach Dan Maye picked up win No. 595; NR

22. LOS OSOS (7-2); Knocked off Santa Margarita; NR

23. ARLINGTON (8-3); Swept Paloma Valley in two-game series; NR

24. AQUINAS (5-0); Play Huntington Beach in Boras Classic; NR

25. LOYOLA (8-2); 13 hits for junior Luca Maruccia; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

