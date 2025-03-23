The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Brothers Jared, left, and Trent Grindlinger of Huntington Beach will compete in this week’s Boras Classic.

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 5.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (7-0); Pitchers have combined for six shutouts in seven games; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0); Could face Corona at Boras Classic this week; 2

3. CRESPI (10-0); Jackson Eisenhauer has streak of 26 scoreless innings; 5

4. LA MIRADA (7-1); Face Birmingham in Boras Classic on Tuesday; 4

5. MATER DEI (8-0); It’s test time at Boras Classic; 7

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-1); Won Bishop Gorman tournament; 8

7. VILLA PARK (8-3); Big league games vs. Canyon, El Dorado; 14

8. SANTA MARGARITA (6-2); Losses to Villa Park, Los Osos; 3

9. VISTA MURRIETA (7-1-1); Gavin Kramer is 4-0 pitching, hitting .412; 10

10. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-5); Sophomore Justin Kirchner shows promise on mound; 11

11. FOOTHILL (8-3); In tournament play this week; 12

12. EL DORADO (9-2); Aiden McNaughton is 15 for 30 hitting; 17

13. CYPRESS (6-4); Two wins over JSerra, win over Bishop Amat; NR

14. JSERRA (3-3); Host Boras Classic; 6

15. SIERRA CANYON (6-5); Three-game series for SO Notre Dame this week; 13

16. LOS ALAMITOS (9-1-2); Jack Lorenz is 3-0 with one walk in 14 innings; 15

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Five freshmen making contributions; 16

18. YUCAIPA (8-2); Win over Vista Murrieta; NR

19. SERVITE (8-2); Playing in Lions tournament; 18

20. ARCADIA (13-0); Damian Catano is 5-0 with 1.22 ERA; 20

21. ROYAL (10-1); Coach Dan Maye picked up win No. 595; NR

22. LOS OSOS (7-2); Knocked off Santa Margarita; NR

23. ARLINGTON (8-3); Swept Paloma Valley in two-game series; NR

24. AQUINAS (5-0); Play Huntington Beach in Boras Classic; NR

25. LOYOLA (8-2); 13 hits for junior Luca Maruccia; NR