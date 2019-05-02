City Section holds league track and field finals this week

City Section athletes and teams will be holding their league finals in track and field this week.
On Thursday, the Marine League has its finals at Rancho Dominguez. On Friday, the West Valley League finals will be held on Birmingham’s new all-weather track. The Coliseum League final will be Friday at Crenshaw.
Birmingham is also the site for the City Section prelims next Thursday at Birmingham. The new track is very soft and might not produce the fastest times. The finals are Friday, May 17, at El Camino College.
Birmingham has two top athletes who haven’t been able to practice much while waiting for the new track to be opened. Junior Mason White and freshman Arlis Boardingham are standout football players who are participating in the long jump, triple jump and relays. They’ve finally been working out in a new pit, which should help their performance.
In the Coliseum League, Dorsey is ready to turn loose Christian Rodriguez, an 800-meter runner in his first year of high school running after transferring from a charter school. He has run 1:55.72. Crenshaw’s Ameer Muhammad is one of the favorites in the 100 with a time of 10.93.
View Park’s Caitlin Worline is one of the favorites in the 100 girls’ hurdles with a time of 14.58.