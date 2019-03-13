Former St. Francis quarterback Ty Gangi wants to impress NFL scouts

Former St. Francis quarterback Ty Gangi didn’t participate in Nevada’s pro day Wednesday because he’s nursing a pulled hamstring he suffered while running a 40-yard dash in workouts last week.
Gangi, who graduated from St. Francis in 2014, threw for 7,378 yards with 56 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in two-plus seasons as Nevada’s starter. He finished his college career with an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift the Wolfpack to a 16-13 victory over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl.
“I really wanted to throw today, but I just feel like my hamstring wasn’t good enough to show scouts what I could do and how I can move around,” said Gangi, 23, who spoke to evaluators from the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots, among others.
He’s hoping for an opportunity to throw at another pro day, or possibly work out for an NFL team. According to measurements taken by scouts at Nevada’s pro day, he was 6 feet, 2 inches and 217 pounds, about 10 pounds heavier than his college playing weight.
Gangi has been working out with Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village, and ran the 40 in 4.69 seconds, which is impressive considering he pulled up with the hamstring injury a couple yards short of the finish line. He figures he can throw through that issue, but would skip running for at least two weeks.
“I want to show them what I can do in person,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be able to do any of the testing, but it’s about throwing in person, showing them my velocity, my accuracy, how I can move around in the pocket, and my feet.”