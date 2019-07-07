Gavino Rosales to start on the mound for City Section all-stars

Gavino Rosales of Birmingham has been selected to start on the mound on Monday when the City Section high school baseball all-star team opens play against Miami in the GEICO City Series in Chicago.
Rosales helped Birmingham win the City Open Division championship for a third consecutive season. Many expect Miami to be the favorite to win the four-game, four-city tournament that also features teams from New York and Chicago.
The City team left LAX on Sunday morning and will be staying in college dorms.
Birmingham coach Matt Mowry is the head coach of the 24-player team.