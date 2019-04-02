City Section, Southern Section looking at Open Division playoff revisions in football

The City Section football advisory committee has recommended going from an eight-team Open Division for its playoffs to a four-team Open Division for the 2019 season, Eagle Rock coach Andy Moran said Monday.
Coaches who participated in a survey supported the move, which is primarily a reaction to the domination of Narbonne, which has won five consecutive City titles and will be a strong favorite for next season. But the advisory committee needs two-thirds of the coaches to support the move before it can happen, commissioner John Aguirre said. A little over 50% supported it. It’s expected to be brought up again at a coaches meeting in July.
There are several sections in the state that hold four-team Open Division playoffs, including San Diego and the North Coast, which has been dominated by Concord De La Salle.
The top four teams would be chosen at the end of the regular season from Division I. Instead of playing a maximum 14 games, they would be limited to 12 before the state playoffs.
This coming year, the CIF has mandated that section runner-ups will no longer be allowed to participate in bowl games, so the City Section will send its Open Division champion, plus Divisions I, II and III.
The Southern Section is also considering changes to its football playoff format, spokesman Thom Simmons said.
The Southern Section has 13 playoff divisions and could add a 14th _ the Open Division _ as another option. But then it would also need to ask the CIF to increase its state playoff berths.
The Southern Section is not interested in taking away a state bowl game from a team that wins a division title.