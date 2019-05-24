Advertisement

Southern Section to create eight-team super division for football playoffs

By
May 24, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod announced the creation of a new eight-team Division 1 for the football playoffs. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Facing a growing gap among top teams, the Southern Section announced on Friday that it will create an eight-team super division for its football playoffs this fall from teams placed in a combined Division 1 and Division 2. The eight teams will be chosen at the end of the regular season, then compete for the Division 1 title. Teams will have a first-round bye.

The remaining teams will be placed in a 16-team Division 2. The Southern Section is adding a 14th division to its championships but there’s no guarantee the Southern Section will get 14 teams into state bowl games under the current format, according to Ron Nocetti of the CIF office. There’s a possibility only if a team declines its bowl berth. That could force the Southern Section to send only 13 of its 14 champions.

This past year, there were 18 teams placed in the Division 1 playoffs and 18 in Division 2. In 2019, there will be 24 teams combined for Divisions 1 and 2, meaning every team will probably make the playoffs with 24 spots available.

Since 2016-17, the Southern Section has been using competitive equity to place its teams in playoffs rather than what leagues they play in. First-round games in Division 1 have become increasingly noncompetitive with a 16-team bracket. Division 1 has been dominated by Santa Ana Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial.

By creating a super division similar to basketball, volleyball, water polo and tennis playoffs, it might also place a majority of the private schools in Division 1, which will probably go over well with those public schools complaining about “unfair” advantages by private schools.

The Southern Section also announced it hopes by 2020 to use the results of the regular season to help with playoff grouping. Currently teams are placed in divisions entering the summer based on two years of performance data.

Division 1/2

Bishop Amat

Calabasas

Chaminade

Corona Centennial

Gardena Serra

JSerra

Long Beach Poly

Mater Dei

Mission Viejo

Murrieta Valley

Norco

Oaks Christian

Orange Lutheran

Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Verde

San Clemente

Santa Margarita

Servite

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Sierra Canyon

St. John Bosco

Upland

Valencia

Vista Murrieta

Alemany

Cajon

Capistrano Valley

Cathedral

Corona del Mar

Corona Santiago

Edison

Grace Brethren

Heritage

La Habra

Lawndale

Los Alamitos

Moorpark

Paraclete

Redlands East Valley

St. Francis

Tesoro

Westlake

