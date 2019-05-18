Cameron Mabee leads Great Oak to Division 3 baseball championshp

There was no stopping senior pitcher Cameron Mabee and his Great Oak teammates on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Mabee retired the first 15 batters and finished with a one-hitter in his team’s 7-0 victory over La Canada in the Southern Section Division 3 championship game.
“This is awesome,” said Mabee, a Cal Poly Pomona signee who gave up a single to Zach Feehan to start the sixth to ruin his perfect game. He finished with one walk and eight strikeouts.
“I didn’t really focus on the perfect game,” he said. “I focused on throwing strikes.”
Great Oak (23-9-1) scored seven runs in the fourth inning, helped by four bunts that put constant pressure on La Canada (22-8). Mabee started the inning with a double after a pop fly behind home plate wasn’t caught and a foul ball to left field also wasn’t caught. Given the second chance, he became one of 12 batters in the inning. He also had a two-run single.
Mabee has been the player to watch for the about a month now. “He’s done this the last five weeks,” coach Eric Morton said. “He’s been lights out in the playoffs.’’
Luke Jepsen had three hits for Great Oak. Connor Buchanan allows no runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief.