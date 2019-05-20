‘The Norwegian Way’ with youth sports is explored on HBO’s ‘Real Sports’

With lots of kids in America suffering from sports burnout or turning to video games, HBO’s “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” on Tuesday night examines the success of Norway’s youth sports model.
The emphasis is on having fun and making sports affordable to families.
According to the show, “The Norwegian Way is a youth sports philosophy that has made it the world’s sports utopia, resulting in happy, healthy and successful athletes, while the current U.S. system continues to sideline millions of kids.”
The show will be broadcast on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on HBO.