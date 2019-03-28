High school baseball: No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 teams all suffer defeats this week

It’s been quite a week already in high school baseball, with No. 1 Cypress, No. 2 Orange Lutheran, No. 3 Huntington Beach and No. 4 Harvard-Westlake all going down to defeat, an indication there’s no clear favorite for Southern Section Division 1.

Harvard-Westlake was the latest to fall on Wednesday, dropping a 4-3 Mission League game to Chaminade. The Eagles got a walk-off hit from Jack Wong in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Costello and Maddox Latta each had two hits.

What’s problematic for Harvard-Westlake is that its pitching has been inconsistent. There’s still time for the Wolverines’ pitching staff to regain its standing to go along with its outstanding hitting attack.

Crespi 9, St. Francis 6: Alex Sepulveda had two hits and two RBIs and Andrew Jacobson contributed three RBIs in the Mission League win. Mikey Kane went four for four to lead St. Francis.

Alemany 5, Loyola 3: Ethan Madison threw three scoreless innings of relief. Ethan Hagen, Carlos Moreno, Alex Garcia and Victor Pico each had two hits.

Thousand Oaks 6, Newbury Park 0: The surging Lancers stayed unbeaten in the Marmonte League behind a no-hitter from Blake Reilly. He struck out seven and walked one.

Oaks Christian 2, Westlake 0: Ernest Adendorff threw the shutout. Austin Dudas had three hits.

Vista Murrieta 6, JW North 1: Zach Rodriguez finished with three hits.

Mission Viejo 9, Katella 3: James McDonald and Nick Dietsch each had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Bonaventure 8, Grace Brethren 5: Eric Starna had two hits and three RBIs.

San Fernando 8, Sylmar 1: The Tigers pretty much wrapped up the Valley Mission League title with a sweep of the Spartans.

Laguna Beach 9, Newport Harbor 6: Jeremy Hayes hit a grand slam to lead Laguna Beach.

Edison 8, Los Alamitos 1: Garrett Runyan had a two-run single for Edison and finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Corona del Mar 1, Marina 0: Blake Butcher had the walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh for Corona del Mar.

Aliso Niguel 10, McQueen 0: Ethan Hoopingamer struck out five in three innings and also contributed three hits and three RBIs.

Foothill 11, El Rancho 7: Ketch Gannon had a home run, triple and six RBIs.

Bishop Amat 8, El Modena 3: Jaden Allen, Tyler white, Aaron Brown and Micah Hidalgo each finished with two hits.

Servite 2, Dana Hills 0: Knolton Clark threw seven shutout innings in Servite’s nine-inning victory. Jake Lappin had two hits and two RBIs.

San Juan Hills 1, Trabuco Hills 0: Ethan Pope threw 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball.

Esperanza 2, West Linn 1: Jason McDonnell and Kyle Kirk each had two hits.

Redondo 12, Leuzinger 0: Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Christian Dicochea had three hits.

Tesoro 9, Fullerton 1: AJ Moore, Nick Pinto and Brett King each had two hits.

Damien 8, Upland 6: The Spartans rallied from a 6-0 deficit.

