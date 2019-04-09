High school baseball: Granada Hills Kennedy improves to 5-0 in Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy improved to 5-0 in the Valley Mission League on Monday with a 12-0 win over Sylmar.
Vince Esparza pitched and hit the Golden Cougars to victory. He threw five shutout innings and also contributed three hits. Omar Rodriguez added three hits and Joel Castillo and Miguel Vasquez added two hits apiece.
Damien won its 13th consecutive game with a 6-0 win over Rancho Cucamonga. Matty Clark had three RBIs and Brad Mullen threw the shutout.
Etiwanda defeated Upland 15-1. Marcus Johnson struck out seven and Ricky Mejia hit a three-run home run.
St. Bonaventure defeated Westlake 2-1. Seth White struck out five in six innings.
Trabuco Hills defeated Glendora 5-4 in nine innings. Ryan Ball, Jack Korthals and Sean Minzenmeyer each had two hits. Dylan Tanner had three RBIs.