High school baseball: Wednesday's scores

Apr 25, 2019 | 9:10 AM

Arroyo Grande 5, Chaminade 3

Ayala 5, Claremont 1

Bonita 6, Glendora 5

Calvary Baptist 17, Lake Arrowhead Christian 4

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, Long Beach Poly 4

Citrus Hill 9, Beaumont 3

Costa Mesa 4, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 2

Downey 4, Paramount 1

Eastside 11, Antelope Valley 10

Etiwanda 4, Chino Hills 2

Granada Hills 6, Cleveland 4

Hemet 5, West Valley 4

Heritage Christian 15, St. Monica 5

Highland 17, Littlerock 5

Indio 12, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 6

Jurupa Hills 1, Eisenhower 0

King 13, Corona Santiago 3

Knight 12, Palmdale 2

La Quinta 12, Palm Springs 0

Lakewood 5, Cathedral 4

Long Beach Wilson 6, La Salle 1

Los Osos 4, Damien 2

Maywood CES 21, Elizabeth 0

Millikan 5, Alemany 1

Monroe 14, Grant 0

Monrovia 15, San Marino 6

Moreno Valley 5, Vista del Lago 1

North Hollywood 15, Chavez 0

Orange 4, Santa Ana 3

Port of Los Angeles 17, Los Angeles 0

Quartz Hill 20, Lancaster 0

Rancho Christian 9, Santa Rosa Academy 4

Roybal 22, Belmont 1

Rubidoux 9, Indian Springs 7

San Gorgonio 10, Rialto 6

Santa Maria St. Joseph 3, Bishop Montgomery 2

Sherman Oaks CES 7, Northridge 1

Silver Valley 23, Baker 7

Temecula Valley 8, Murrieta Mesa 1

Temple City 10, South Pasadena 2

Trinity Classical 2, Faith Baptist 1

Triumph 16, Community Charter 9

Upland 3, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Valley Arts/Sciences 28, East Valley 0

Victor Valley 13, Barstow 4

Vista Murrieta 5, Murrieta Valley 0

Webb 10, Saddleback Valley Christian 1

