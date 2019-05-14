Valencia High grad Keston Hiura set to join the Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are about to promote another former Southern California high school standout to their big-league club.
Reports say that former Valencia High and UC Irvine second baseman Keston Hiura will be joining the Brewers. He’s considered the top prospect in the organization. He was taken No. 9 overall in the 2017 draft.
He would join Christian Yelich (Westlake), Mike Moustakas (Chatsworth) and Ryan Braun (Granada Hills) to give the Brewers quite a Southern California representation. All are hitters and all were big-time players during their prep careers.