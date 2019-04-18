Six boys break 11 seconds in 100 meters at Mission League track finals

“Fast” ended up as the word to describe the entire 100-meter race. Six athletes broke 11 seconds, led by state 100 favorite Grubb, who cruised to a time of 10.51 seconds. In second place was Chaminade freshman PJ Ize-Iyamu, who ran 10.73 and showed he might be the heir apparent to Grubb. Another freshman, Evan Davidson of Crespi, ran 10.84. Sophomore Ceyair Wright of Loyola was fifth at 10.89.