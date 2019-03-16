High school baseball: Thousand Oaks (8-2) is surging in Marmonte League

Thousand Oaks (8-2, 4-0) is starting to attract attention in Ventura County after its sixth consecutive high school baseball victory on Friday, a 3-2 win over Oaks Christian in the Marmonte League.
Hudson Volk allowed two hits in six innings and Scott Ellis picked up the save. Chase Melnick had two hits. And there’s more help on the way. Chaminade transfer Roc Riggio is set to become eligible on Tuesday, and he was a top hitter last season as a freshman.
Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 2: Chase Meidroth contributed three hits and four RBIs.
St. Francis 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: The Golden Knights picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh to hand Notre Dame its first Mission League defeat. Tommy Italia had two hits and three RBIs. Mikey Kane added three hits.
Chaminade 8, Alemany 2: The Eagles completed a three-game sweep of the Warriors. Jack Costello and Carter Graham each had two hits. Jake Clark struck out seven in six innings.
Crespi 2, Loyola 1: Dylan Jacobs struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Celts. Alex Sepulveda and Devin Kougher each had two hits.
Mission Viejo 5, Dana Hills 3: James McDonald and Nick Dietsch each finished with three hits to power the Diablos. Dietsch had a home run.
Tesoro 2, El Toro 1: Ryan Flaherty contributed the walk-off hit for Tesoro. Nick Pinto threw a complete game, striking out seven.
Agoura 9, Simi Valley 1: Aaron Suval struck out five in six innings and contributed two doubles to lead the Chargers.
Vista Murrieta 8, Murrieta Valley 3: Anthony Tulimero, Cayden Castellanos and Caiden Matheny each had two RBIs for Vista Murrieta.
Bishop Amat 15, Gardena Serra 4: Tyler White finished with two hits and three RBIs, including a triple.
Burroughs 7, Glendale 1: Nico Chuidian struck out 10 in six innings.
Crescenta Valley 4, Pasadena 1: Noah Maddox threw the complete game for Crescenta Valley to stay unbeaten in the Pacific League.
Arcadia 11, Burbank 0: Chris Wilson improved to 5-0 in the Pacific League win. Dustin Allen hit a home run. Arcadia hosts Birmingham on Saturday night in a Babe Herman tournament game.
Laguna Beach 7, Newport Harbor 4: Cutter Clawson homered and Kolton Freeman had two hits and two RBIs.
Huntington Beach 11, Fountain Valley 1: Brett Barrera and Jake Vogel hit home runs and Dylan Ramirez added two doubles for the Oilers.
Edison 4, Los Alamitos 3: Matt Swartz pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win for Edison. Hunter Baclig had two hits and ignited a three-run rally in the seventh for Edison (11-4).
Aliso Niguel 6, San Juan Hills 4: Evan Fitterer struck out eight in six innings.
Brea Olinda 3, Esperanza 1: Justin Cabada allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings.
Trabuco Hills 7, Laguna Hills 0: Daniel Gaggiano threw five shutout innings.
Marina 6, Corona del Mar 0: Cory Lewis and Matthew Wilson combined on the shutout.
Great Oak 6, Chaparral 3: Ethan Wayer had two hits and two RBIs for Great Oak. Jonathan Combs finished with three hits for Chaparral.
Etiwanda 8, Norco 7: Gio Del Negro hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for Etiwanda.
Servite 11, Mater Dei 10: The Friars (13-3, 3-0) finished up their first week of Trinity League action with a three-game sweep of the Monarchs. Sean Lugo hit a grand slam and Jake Lappin had two doubles.
St. John Bosco 1, JSerra 0: The Braves received a strong pitching performance from freshman Luis Rodriguez to gain the victory. He struck out eight and allowed six hits.
El Dorado 8, Foothill 2: Kyle Morrell had three hits for El Dorado.
Corona Centennial 3, Corona Santiago 0: Zachary Leonti hit a home run to support the two-hit pitching of Brendan Watts.
Beckman 10, Irvine University 0: Four Beckman pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
Sierra Canyon 7, Paraclete 0: Freshman Jaden Noot threw the complete game for the Trailblazers.
Newbury Park 8, St. Bonaventure 4: Robert Sharrar hit a home run and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Charlie Saum had three hits for St. Bonaventure.
San Pedro 12, San Fernando 4: The Pirates improved to 8-1. Josh Duarte had two hits and four RBIs. Dylan Kordic added thre ehits.
Viewpoint 8, Oakwood 0: Will Lashever threw five shutout innings.
Los Altos 4, West Covina 0: Isaac Cruz threw a five-hit shutout.
Ayala 8, Claremont 1: Dylan Cook allowed one hit in five innings and also had two hits for Ayala.