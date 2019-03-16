High school baseball: Arcadia improves to 11-0

Unbeaten Arcadia won its 11th consecutive high school baseball game on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Birmingham in an opening game of the Babe Herman tournament.
Dustin Allen threw three scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts and Mikey Easter had the big hit, a two-run triple. He finished with three RBIs. Albert Garcia took the loss.
Orange Lutheran 7, Santa Margarita 2: Max Rajcic struck out 10 in five shutout innings and Jasiah Dixon hit a single, double and triple to help the Lancers improve to 3-0 in the Trinity League with a sweep of the Eagles. Garrett Frechette also had three hits. Milan Tolentino homered for Santa Margarita.
Cerritos 7, Vista Murrieta 4: Alex Manibusan had three hits for Cerritos. Steven Riddle had three hits for Vista Murrieta.
Mira Costa 6, Camarillo 3: Dylan Dennis had a double and two RBIs for Mira Costa.
Trabuco Hills 8, Long Beach Poly 0: Jack Korthals went thee for three and scored four runs and Nathan Casebier threw five shutout innings for Trabuco Hills. Dylan Tanner contributed three RBIs.
King 3, Norco 1: Brian West hit a home run to lead King.
Aliso Niguel 3, El Toro 2: Quinn Mathews’ walk-off single in the eighth lifted Aliso Niguel. Michael Davinni and Ethan Hoopingarner finished with two hits each.
El Camino Real 4, Pasadena 3: Adam Christopher struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings for El Camino Real.
Chatsworth 4, Carter 3: Alonzo Castellanos allowed six hits in seven innings. Ryan Petruzates had three hits.
Cleveland 5, Burbank 2: Chris Lozano struck out eight in a complete game. Adrian Gonzalez hit a home run.
Glendora 7, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0: Four pitchers combined for the shutout. Cade Marshman had two hits and two RBIs.
Damien 10, Sierra Canyon 1: Jason Flores homered for Damien.
South Torrance 5, Palos Verdes 1: Ryan McLernon struck out six in six innings for South Torrance. Ben Davidson had two hits for Palos Verdes.
Redondo 12, Santa Monica 0: Andrew Dalquist homered to lead Redondo.