Pitchers Andrew Devine, Max Rajcic turn up the heat in shutout victories

There’s no more hibernation for pitchers Andrew Devine of Simi Valley and Max Rajcic of Orange Lutheran. They’ve been turned loose and everybody better watch out.
On Thursday, Devine struck out 14 and allowed one hit in a 5-0 win over Royal. It was his first complete game since undergoing Tommy John surgery when he was a sophomore.
Rajcic also threw a complete game, allowing two hits while striking out five and walking one in Orange Lutheran’s 4-0 win over St. John Bosco, making the Lancers 6-0 in the Trinity League.
Both are power pitchers who will be very tough to stop in the post season.
Another shutout was thrown by Santa Margarita’s Mathew McClure, who struck out six and allowed four hits in a 2-0 win over Santa Ana Mater Dei.