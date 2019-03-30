Lessons learned in high school baseball this week

Harvard-Westlake is a team that’s leaving many to guess what’s going on. The Wolverines can hit but their pitching staff has been anything but impressive. They lost a game to Chaminade. Maybe that’s a good thing. The Wolverines peaked too early last season and were beaten in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs. But they’re going to face a healthy Lucas Gordon of Notre Dame on April 22 with the Mission League title on the line. Things better be improved by then.