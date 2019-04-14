Advertisement

High school softball: Saturday's scores

By Times staff
Apr 14, 2019 | 8:10 AM

SOFTBALL

Agoura 2, Oak Park 1

Camarillo 7, Westlake 4

Chaparral 7, West Valley 5

Chatsworth 10, Sylmar 0

Chatsworth 17, Verdugo Hills 2

Fullerton 8, Rosary 3

JSerra 7, Cerritos 1

JSerra 9, Pomona Catholic 0

Las Vegas Desert Oasis 9, Schurr 7

Leuzinger 9, Da Vinci 8

Mayfield 12, Chadwick 0

Oxnard 5, Agoura 3

Placentia Valencia 5, St. Anthony 4

Rancho Mirage 11, Academy for Careers and Exploration 1

Rosary 22, Carter 1

Royal 5, Warren 1

St. Bonaventure 13, Pioneer Valley 2

Sun Valley Poly 10, King/Drew 2

West Ranch 6, Thousand Oaks 0

Westlake 10, Royal 1

