Billie Jean King adds her voice to the USWNT’s equal pay fight

“People have a very different outlook now when it comes to equal pay,” King said. “In the old days it was a much different road. No one thought we should get paid equally. They didn’t care. That’s changed. It’s the right thing to do for everyone. Would you pay your little girl less allowance than your little boy? No. Let’s just do the right thing. It’s an issue everywhere, not just in sports. We have single mothers trying to support their families on less pay then men. It’s not right. We need everyone to step up and do the right thing.”