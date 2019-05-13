The Sports Report: Let's give Frank Vogel a chance

Hello everyone. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I take one weekend off for Mother’s Day and the Lakers decide to do something crazy.
Lakers
I was all set to write a scathing newsletter, wondering how the Lakers, the marquee franchise of the NBA (yes, I’m looking at you, Celtics fans), could hire Frank Vogel to be their new coach. Talk about boring. Hum-drum. Routine. Yawn. And then I heard some wise words and it changed my thinking. And those wise words came from noted philosopher Shaquille “The Big Aristotle” O’Neal.
“Give him a chance,” O’Neal told Broderick Turner on Sunday. “That’s the least people can do. He did a good job in Indiana, right? So give him a chance to see if he does a good job with the Lakers.”
And then Robert Horry chimed in to say, “Give the man a chance, because there really is no right coach out there. There is no Phil Jackson walking through that door. There is no Pat Riley walking through that door. So nobody is ever going to be happy with what coach they get. Vogel might be the perfect coach. Who knows?”
And they are right. In the rush to condemn the Lakers for the bungled way they handled to coaching search, it becomes too easy to sweep Vogel up in the outrage. We have to give him some time, see if he is the right man for the job. Welcome him with open arms and give him a chance.
It really comes down to who the Lakers acquire to play for them in the offseason. If they get a big name, then a lot of this anxiety over the team will go away. So let’s not add to the anxiety by burying the coach before he has had a chance.
But if he loses the first game, all bets are off.
Dodgers
Hyun-Jin Ryu made it look easy on Sunday, holding the Washington Nationals to one hit in eight innings of a 6-0 victory by the Dodgers. (Of course, subscribers to our Dodgers newsletter wouldn’t be too surprised, because the writer of said newsletter pegged him as the team’s true ace. I need to meet that writer one day.)
Ryu had a no-hitter until there was one out in the eighth, when Gerardo Parra doubled to left-center.
Ryu is now 5-1 with a 1.72 ERA and increased his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 24, which isn’t far enough along to make Orel Hershiser fans nervous, but is still impressive.
“I think there’s a lot of layers,” manager Dave Roberts said of Ryu’s dominance. “He’s just so confident. He’s very sound in his delivery. The game plans have been on point. I can’t say enough about what he’s done, giving guys days off in the bullpen and putting us in position to win every time he takes the mound.
“He’s off to a tremendous start. To watch him work as a technician … it was masterful, it really was. Everything he wanted to do with a hitter — how you script a plan for how you attack a hitter and keep him off balance and miss bats in the strike zone — he did.”
Soccer
The U.S. women’s team played a tuneup match against South Africa on Sunday in Santa Clara. Our Kevin Baxter was there and here’s what he saw:
“While the crowd was rewarded with the second two-goal game of Sam Mewis’ national team career, for much of the day it had little else to cheer from a U.S. team that didn’t really come alive until the final half-hour.
“Which could mean something or could mean nothing at all, said Carli Lloyd, who has been through this World Cup countdown three times before.
“Each cycle we’ve been through, we’ve sort of been at a different stage,” Lloyd said. “There’s no real telling until we get over there. There’s some things that we can take away and learn. But we just have to continue to dig deep and just get better individually and collectively.
“There’s no reason to panic.”
“But there is a lot to learn and there were some obvious lessons to be taken out of Sunday’s performance. South Africa, ranked 49th in the world, the second highest-ranking for a World Cup qualifier, stayed compact and kept as many as nine players behind the ball, absorbing pressure and frustrating a U.S. that struggled for a response.
“The top-ranked Americans controlled the ball 70% of the time and had a 19-5 edge in shots against an opponent that, aside from the rare counterattack, rarely showed any interest in trying to score.
“It’s a strategy the U.S. has seen before -- Sweden used it to eliminate the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the last Olympics — and the Americans can count on seeing it again in France, especially in their first two group-play matches against Thailand and Chile.
“That was a memory that was kind of burned into my head,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said of the Olympic debacle. “The game has just exponentially, tactically evolved. The things that teams throw at you now, the things that you have to adapt to, the things that you see.
“We’ve got to make sure that we have players that can break teams down.”
“It probably wouldn’t have mattered how the South Africans defended in the first 20 minutes since the U.S., playing for the first time since the 23-woman World Cup roster was chosen, couldn’t get on the same page, sending passes into open spaces as often as it sent them to teammates.
“Those are all takeaways in terms of learning moments. Moments that you look at on film, moments that players experience,” Ellis said. “The first half looked sloppy. We were rusty.
“There’s a lot of good takeaways.”
NBA playoffs
Odds and ends
