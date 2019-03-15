Belinda Bencic's victory over Karolina Pliskova at Paribas Open shouldn’t be called upset

Kerber’s victory over the unseeded Williams was thorny more than dramatic. Williams, 38, wore heavy tape on her right knee during the match and didn’t seem to move well, yet she managed to find her way to the net when she had to and went up a break at 4-2 in the first set. Kerber broke back and later went up a break at 5-4, but Williams responded well and broke back for 5-5 when Kerber hit a forehand into the net. Kerber dominated the tiebreaker as she became more accustomed to Williams’ pace and tactics.