Racing! Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings

“Golden Gate has its regular race card that goes through Sunday. A number of high quality races fill the Friday card. The fifth race, the last leg of the Stronach 5, has nine sprinters. The morning-line favorite is Goren, who last out was second in a March 1 allowance. Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and owned by Larry Best’s OXO Equine LLC, the son of More Than Ready beat four horses in that allowance who enter right back in this spot. Manteray Island is also expected to run. The Doug O’Neill trainee broke his maiden at Golden Gate last month and has an impeccable female family in that his third dam is champion racemare Personal Ensign.