The Sports Report: Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ed Guzman: His journey from a small town in Mexico to rousing success in Major League Baseball inspired generations of fans and created a seismic shift in the demographics of the Dodgers fan base.

His unorthodox pitching motion, distinct physique and seemingly mysterious aura left an indelible mark on people from all walks of life, whether it was Los Angeles’ Latino community grappling with the displacement created when the Dodgers built their stadium, Mexican immigrants and their families or artists inspired by his wizardry on the mound.

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela died Tuesday at age 63. He is survived by his wife, Linda, four children, seven grandchildren and extended family.

Valenzuela’s impact endured for so long and so powerfully that the Dodgers retired his jersey number in 2023 despite a long-standing rule that the team only did so for those who were in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

It was a fitting bookend to a public baseball life that had an unprecedented beginning, a surprising and stirring stretch in 1981 that became forever known as “Fernandomania.”

And though the left-hander never quite reached those heights in his playing career again, Valenzuela remained a beloved and enigmatic hero who was never far from fans’ hearts, as evidenced by the preponderance of No. 34 Dodgers jerseys in the stands and ovations he would receive at home games when he was shown on the scoreboard while working games at Dodger Stadium as part of the team’s Spanish-language broadcast team.

“On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando,” Dodgers team president and chief executive Stan Kasten said in a statement. “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: It might be the World Series matchup everyone wanted to see. But three days before the Dodgers and New York Yankees were to open their best-of-seven set, Freddie Freeman had no intentions of watching from the side.

Despite missing two of the Dodgers’ final three games in the National League Championship Series, and going just one for 15 in the last three games he has played on a badly sprained right ankle, the first baseman said Tuesday he expects to be “a 100% go” for Game 1 on Friday.

“I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind,” Freeman said, “that I’ll be in the lineup for Game 1.”

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

All games on Fox

All games at 5:08 p.m.

Dodgers vs. NY Yankees

Friday at Dodgers

Saturday at Dodgers

Monday at New York

Tuesday at New York

*Wed., Oct 30 at New York

*Friday, Nov. 1 at Dodgers

*Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dodgers

*-if necessary

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Part plan, part pipe dream, Lakers star LeBron James and oldest son Bronny became the first father and son to share an NBA court together — a milestone celebrating the elder James’ longevity and the younger James’ resilience.

The two players walked to the scorer’s table together with four minutes left in the second quarter Tuesday night in the season opener against Minnesota at Crypto.com Arena, making history when father and son checked into the game.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., the first father and son to play on the same team in Major League Baseball, attended the game. Hockey legend Gordie Howe and MLB Hall of Famer Tim Raines also played with their children as teammates on the highest professional levels.

It was just a sliver on a night when the Lakers opened their season and JJ Redick’s tenure as head coach with forceful intention, Anthony Davis leading them in a 110-103 opening night win.

It’s the Lakers’ first win on opening night since 2016.

Davis had 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots, attacking Minnesota center Rudy Gobert with a combination of speed, skill and force.

Lakers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Puka Nacua will not play, but the second-year pro was designated to return to practice on Tuesday.

Will the two stars play in another game together?

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5.

The Rams’ poor start (2-4) and Kupp’s large contract has the league buzzing that the Rams might move the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year.

Kupp said he was aware of speculation but would “be where my feet are.”

CHARGERS

From Sam Farmer: Should Mike Williams run a comeback pattern?

The Chargers could sure use him now, as they’re painfully low on players who can strike fear in a defense.

That was evident in their 17-15 loss to Arizona on Monday night, when they subsisted on five field goals from Cameron Dicker and consistently came up short in the red zone.

Williams, a lethal receiving threat when he could stay healthy, was released by the Chargers after seven seasons when he became too expensive to keep. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets and recently was called out by Aaron Rodgers for running the wrong route on a pivotal play, and now figures to lose some of the spotlight to the newly acquired Davante Adams.

Will the Chargers figure out a trade to get Williams back? That might just be online chatter, but it’s certainly worth considering. At 3-3, and 2-1 in the AFC West, they still have ample opportunity. Williams also could wind up in Pittsburgh.

From Ryan Kartje: Questions swirled since Saturday, swept up in the bitter frustration of a third straight defeat and doused in the kerosene of social media. The decision Monday to close off media access only added more fuel to the fire, as fans wondered if major change might be afoot at USC.

But when Lincoln Riley finally was asked Monday night whether Miller Moss would remain the Trojans starting quarterback, the coach left no room for interpretation. He seemed, in fact, confused by the question.

“Of course,” Riley said, without hesitation. “One hundred percent.”

With USC’s season on the brink of disaster and Rutgers on tap Friday on a short week, not everyone outside the walls of Troy has expressed the same confidence in USC’s quarterback situation. Calls to anoint the backup, dual-threat transfer Jayden Maiava, have grown louder and louder among a vocal and frustrated fan base.

KINGS

Tomas Hertl had two goals and two assists others as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Kings 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Warren Foegele scored and David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings, who were playing their seventh straight road game to open the season because of renovations being made to Crypto.com arena.

The victory snapped Vegas’ three-game losing skid, all during a recent road trip. The Golden Knights remained unbeaten at home this season.

Kings summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

DUCKS

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson scored the Ducks’ first power-play goals of the season, Lukas Dostal made 27 saves and the Ducks kept San Jose winless with a 2-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal and Cutter Gauthier had two assists for the Ducks.

Mikael Granlund scored for San Jose, which fell to 0-5-2. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 37 shots and William Eklund and Jack Thompson each had an assist.

The Ducks began the season 0 for 20 on the power play before Terry scored 6:56 into the second period with a man advantage. Granlund tied the score for the Sharks early in the third period, but Carlsson buried the go-ahead goal on a power play 41 seconds later.

Continue reading here

Ducks summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

1921 — Green Bay Packers play 1st APFA (forerunner to NFL) game; beat Minneapolis Marines, 7-6 at Hagemeister Park, Green Bay, Wis.

1945 — Jackie Robinson signs a contract with the Montreal Royals, minor league farm team of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker to kick two field goals over 50 yards in a game as the Lions beat the Baltimore Colts 30-17.

1964 — Joe Frazier dominates German Hans Huber for an easy points win to capture the boxing heavyweight gold medal in Tokyo.

1971 — Greg Pruitt rushes for 294 yards in 19 carries to lead the Oklahoma Sooners to an NCAA record 711 yards rushing and a 75-28 pounding of Kansas State.

1976 — Pittsburgh’s Tony Dorsett rushes for 180 yards in a 45-0 rout over Navy to become the top career rusher in NCAA history with 5,206 yards.

1993 — The Toronto Maple Leafs break the NHL record for most victories at the start of the season, winning their ninth straight game by beating the second-year Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0.

1999 — Florida State’s Bobby Bowden gets his 300th win with a 17-14 win over his son, Clemson coach Tommy Bowden. With the victory Bowden joins Bear Bryant, Pop Warner, Joe Paterno and Amos Alonzo Stagg as the only major college coaches to reach 300 victories.

2000 — The New York Jets, trailing 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, come back to beat the Miami Dolphins 40-37 in overtime on Monday night. The Jets score four touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

2005 — San Diego’s LaDainian Tomlinson is held to a career-low seven yards rushing in 17 carries and fails to score in the Chargers’ 20-17 loss at Philadelphia, ending his NFL record-tying streak of games with a touchdown at 18.

2008 — Carolina’s Brandon Sutter gives one of hockey’s most famous families another milestone, scoring his first NHL goal in a 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh. The 19-year-old Sutter, son of New Jersey Devils coach Brent Sutter, is the ninth member of the Sutter family to play in the NHL.

2011 — Tim Tebow rallies the Broncos for two touchdowns in the final 2:44 of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and Matt Prater’s 52-yard field goal gives Denver an improbable 18-15 victory over the stunned Miami Dolphins. The Broncos appeared beaten when they trailed 15-0 with 5:23 left and took over at their 20.

2016 — Jay Ajayi ties an NFL record by surpassing 200 yards rushing for the second game in a row, helping the Miami Dolphins rally past the Buffalo Bills 28-25. Ajayi rushes for 214 yards in 29 carries after totaling 204 yards a week earlier in a win over Pittsburgh.

2019 — All Star point guard Kyrie Irving pours in 50 points, setting a new NBA record for points on debut with a new team as his Brooklyn Nets go down 127-126 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Compiled by the Associated Press