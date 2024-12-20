The Sports Report: Chargers rally for important victory over Broncos

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Jim Harbaugh called. The Chargers responded.

Needing to bounce back quickly from a blowout loss last Sunday to not only save their playoff seedings but also reinforce Harbaugh’s first-year turnaround of the much-maligned franchise, the Chargers delivered a thrilling second-half comeback against the Denver Broncos, winning 34-27 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

“This is a challenge and the challenge is how you’re going to respond,” Harbaugh said. “I knew how our guys were going to respond and they did.”

The Chargers (9-6) clawed back from a near-disastrous first half to secure their first season sweep over the Broncos (9-6) since 2010, backing up a Week 6 win in Denver that was the team’s first road win in the series since 2018.

While the Broncos missed an opportunity to clinch their playoff berth, the Chargers moved back into the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff standings. They can clinch their first playoff spot since 2021 on Sunday if the Miami Dolphins lose or tie and the Indianapolis Colts lose or tie.

Still in firm control of their own playoff destiny with road games remaining against the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders — two teams already eliminated from the postseason — the Chargers aren’t waiting to activate their personal playoff mode.

“We emphasized all week, hey, this is a playoff game to us,” said quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing. “It’s the environment, it’s the team. They’re obviously a very talented and incredible team, so for us to be able to pull away with one there, I thought it was awesome.”

The Chargers surpassed 100 yards rushing for the first time in more than a month. Led by 68 yards rushing from Gus Edwards, the Chargers ran for 117.

Chargers box score

NFL standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Both rank in the top 10 in NFL career-passing categories. Both have won a Super Bowl title.

On Sunday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will square off for the 18th time.

“It’s two greats,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “Two guys that I look at as Hall of Famers.”

Most of the matchups between Stafford and Rodgers occurred when they played in the NFC North.

Stafford, 36, played 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Rams in 2021. Rodgers, 41, played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers before he was traded to the Jets in 2023.

Stafford is 4-13 in games against Rodgers, a four-time NFL most valuable player.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Midway through the first quarter Thursday night, LeBron James checked out against the Sacramento Kings, walking to the bench in the city where he played his first NBA regular season minutes more than 21 years ago.

It would be his last walk off the court before achieving another milestone. By the time his next shift ended in the second quarter, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes logged in the regular season, breaking the previous record of 57,446 minutes.

“I just think it’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” James said about his achievement — one in which he has spent more than 957 hours playing in professional basketball games.

Still, after all that time, James is capable of making winning plays — the chase down block, the key defensive stop and the bully-ball dagger all playing a role in helping the Lakers defeat the Kings 113-100.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 25 points, James had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and despite a slow shooting night, Anthony Davis dominated with 21 points, four assists and season highs of 18 rebounds and six blocked shots. Davis also had three steals.

Darvin Ham says what he accomplished with Lakers warranted an extension, not firing

Lakers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

CLIPPERS

Norman Powell scored 29 points, James Harden added 24 and Ivica Zubac had 21 points and 15 rebounds as the Clippers beat Dallas 118-95 on Thursday night in the Mavericks’ first game this season without star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Doncic sat out with a left heel contusion, Irving with right shoulder soreness, in the first of a two-game series against the Clippers that will conclude Saturday night.

First-year Maverick Klay Thompson scored 22 points, his first game leading the team in scoring. Spencer Didwiddie added 19 making his first start of the season.

Clippers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

From Ryan Kartje: After nine days of chaos and uncertainty, during which 19 of his players left USC for the transfer portal, Lincoln Riley found himself longing Wednesday for a time, not so long ago, when the process of building a college football team was less opaque, teams were equally allotted 85 scholarships, relationships were forged in living rooms and decisions were made with more than money in mind.

But now, Riley lamented, that was long gone. In its place was a colder, more professional model, with much less clarity for all parties involved. College football, he said, was now “more of a business than it’s ever been.”

“I don’t think any of us could have predicted, I guess, just how quickly it has changed, how fundamentally it has changed,” Riley said. “I think the whole college football world is trying to adapt right now, which is, honestly, I think for everybody a little difficult to keep up with.”

That world had never felt so far away at USC as it had last week, as former top prospects whose living rooms the coach once sat in left in droves for the transfer portal. Among them were two five-star receivers in Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson, both of whom were seen as two of the coach’s biggest recruiting victories at USC, as well as Branch’s older brother, Zion, himself a top-60 recruit in the 2022 class.

Safety Kamari Ramsey elects to stay at USC for another season, passes on NFL draft

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: Grainy game footage and yellowed newspaper clippings confer UCLA’s standing as college basketball royalty, the team’s status as a blue blood rooted in the success of a coach who retired nearly 50 years ago.

John Wooden’s 10 national championships in a 12-year span are more than any other program has won in its history. On the flip side, the Bruins have won just one championship since Wooden’s departure, Jim Harrick’s 1995 team preventing the school from going 0 for the last half-century.

UCLA’s Ed O’Bannon celebrates after the Bruins won the 1995 national championship game. (Associated Press)

North Carolina, the fellow blue blood that the Bruins will face Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic, has won five of its six titles since 1982. By comparison, the bulk of UCLA’s success can feel like something accomplished on peach baskets.

As the years pass, those banners hanging inside Pauley Pavilion fade like the memories of those championships. UCLA has gone almost 30 years without a title while seven teams have added multiple banners to their collection over that same span. Has the fundamental power structure of the sport changed? Might the Bruins be on the verge of ceding their hallowed status, their blood no longer the deepest shade of blue?

“Hell no,” Marques Johnson, a member of Wooden’s final national championship team in 1975, said this week. “I just don’t think you give up that spot in terms of the prestige and elite-level claim that you deserve based on historically what you’ve done as a program.”

KINGS

Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala scored two goals each and the Kings rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Thursday night.

Kopitar scored the tying goal in the final minute of the second period and then re-directed a pass from Alex Turcotte for an insurance goal in the third period. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Kopitar now has at least one point in 19 of his last 24 games, but it was his first multi-goal game since scoring a hat trick on the opening night of the season.

Kings summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

