The Sports Report: Fires postpone Kings game, several high school games

From Chuck Schilken: The NHL has postponed Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena because of the wildfires burning across L.A. County.

“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” the Kings said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community.

“We appreciate the League’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”

The Kings said the game will be rescheduled for a later date and tickets for Wednesday’s game will be valid on the rescheduled date. More information and additional ticketing options will be offered by the Kings once the new date and time are confirmed.

The Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. The NBA declined to comment on whether that game will take place as planned.

Firefighters have been battling multiple blazes since Tuesday, with wind gusts reaching nearly 100 mph and fueling three major fires that have burned more than 1,000 buildings and caused at least two deaths. The Palisades fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and many homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu.

————

From Eric Sondheimer: Jeff Bryant, the boys’ basketball coach at Palisades High, was about to hold practice at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the school gym when security informed him that the campus needed to be evacuated because of the Palisades fire that had broken out at 10:30 a.m.

“We saw fire above our parking structure,” Bryant said. “The wind was bad. I had my 2-year-old with me. I ran straight to the car and got on the road.”

The girls’ team was also about to hold practice. Everyone quickly left and made it out with no issues, according to Bryant. Players drove their cars out or had parents with them.

Bryant will be one of the last to have seen a campus that may have received extensive damage to its facilities.

A basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Venice has been canceled. Bryant said players have already asked whether their season will continue, and he advised that the focus must be on families first. He said several in his program have lost homes. Bryant said coaches from other programs have reached out offering gym time if needed. Bryant said he does not know the status of the gym.

The Los Angeles Unified School District canceled all games and practices for schools on Wednesday. LAUSD also announced that all its schools will be closed on Thursday.

Lakers coach JJ Redick’s family evacuated from their home in Pacific Palisades

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Defensive tackle Kobie Turner said the Rams’ long but joyful regular season primed them for what’s next.

On Monday night, the No. 4-seeded Rams will play the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card game at SoFi Stadium.

“We’ve been waiting on this moment,” Turner said after the Rams’ regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Even before the Rams knew their opponent — they had to wait until Sunday night for the outcome of the Detroit Lions’ 31-9 victory over the Vikings — Turner and his teammates said their rebound from a 1-4 start showed they were gritty, resilient and prepared to make a run to the Super Bowl.

“The energy in this group is insane,” Turner said. “The urgency picks up, but we’ve been putting ourselves in position this entire last back half of the season.”

And the Rams, who will resume their regular game-week prep and media availability on Thursday, will do it with a rested and healthy roster.

NFL plans for Rams to host Vikings Monday but may shift to Arizona due to fires

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: A second safety went on injured reserve in as many weeks. The Chargers were calling on practice squad players who hadn’t even had a week’s worth of practices to fill in.

With the pressure of the postseason looming, how did Jim Harbaugh feel about the position that was scraping the bottom of the team’s personnel barrel?

“Tremendous confidence,” the Chargers coach said with a proud smile. “We’re talking about Derwin James’ position.”

The star safety has re-established himself as one of the league’s top defensive backs, earning a fourth Pro Bowl nomination and notching a career-best 5½ sacks while anchoring a secondary that has started 10 players.

NFL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Wild-card round

Saturday

All times Pacific

AFC

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Houston Texans, 1:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday

AFC

No. 7 Denver Broncos at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles, 1:30 p.m. (FOX, FOX Deportes)

No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday

NFC

No. 5 Minnesota Vikings at No. 4 Rams, 5 p.m. (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes; ManningCast-ESPN2/ESPN+)

Divisional round: Jan. 18-19

Conference championships: Jan. 26

Super Bowl 59: Feb. 9 at New Orleans (Fox)

CLIPPERS

Jamal Murray had 21 points and nine assists, Russell Westbrook added 19 points and eight assists and the Denver Nuggets beat the Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was not available after he flew back to Los Angeles before the game to help his family deal with the wildfires.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was out for the second straight game due to an illness. Denver is 2-3 without him this season.

Norman Powell scored 30 points to finish with a 27.6 average in the Clippers’ four games against the Nuggets. James Harden had 16 points and Ivica Zubac added 10.

Clippers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Dylan Hernández: UCLA coach Mick Cronin sounded exasperated as he cataloged his team’s crimes against his brand of basketball, pointing out his players didn’t play defense and allowed their opponents to push them aside to collect rebounds. The details he recalled during his 10-minute postgame news conference were intended to support an overarching thesis.

“We’re soft,” he said.

The blunt appraisal after No. 22 UCLA’s 94-75 crushing defeat to No. 24 Michigan at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night was part of an annual tradition during which Cronin questions the character of his players and declares they lack the ability to win without exerting maximum effort.

Not everyone is enamored with the approach, a segment of UCLA’s fan base insisting he should temper his sideline behavior and take greater responsibility for his team’s failures.

But here’s the thing: His approach works.

USC BASKETBALL

Oumar Ballo powered his way to 23 points and Indiana overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat USC 82-69 Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (13-3) earned their fourth win in five Big Ten Conference games, the program’s best start since the 2015-16 season.

Playing for the first time at Bloomington, USC built a quick 10-point lead on a layup by Wesley Yates III eight minutes into the game, 19-9. Kanaan Carlyle knocked down a three-pointer to get the Hoosiers within two, 24-22 with 6:18 left, and Myles Rice hit a pair at the line.

After Chibuzo Agbo‘s three put USC in front 27-24, Ballo grabbed a rebound, drew a foul and converted a pair of free throws, added two more from the line, a layup and a short jumper to help Indiana draw even at intermission, 38-38.

Yates finished with 18 points to lead USC (9-6, 1-3). Desmond Claude added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and Saint Thomas and Agbo each added 11 points.

USC box score

Big Ten standings

AP top 25 rankings

————

JuJu Watkins scored 21 points before fouling out in the final minute, and No. 4 USC rallied to hand No. 8 Maryland its first loss, 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Shyanne Sellers scored 26 points for Maryland, but the Terrapins (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) came up empty down the stretch after leading by seven in the fourth quarter.

A three-point play by Kiki Iriafen gave USC a 75-72 lead with 1:28 to play. Then Rayah Marshall blocked a jumper by Sellers.

Watkins fouled out on an offensive foul with 31 seconds left, but Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger missed from three-point range, and Avery Howell pushed the Trojans’ lead to five with a couple free throws.

With USC (15-1, 5-0) having just joined the Big Ten, this was the first meeting between these teams since 1995.

USC box score

Big Ten standings

AP top 25 rankings

