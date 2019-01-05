Cowboys vs. Seahawks: How Dallas and Seattle match up in an NFC wild-card game

The Seahawks have won six wild-card games in a row, a streak that began during the 2006 season when Dallas quarterback Tony Romo botched the hold on a potential go-ahead field goal in Seattle. The Seahawks held on for a 21-20 victory. A more ominous trend for Seattle during that 12-year span? Every time the Seahawks have won a wild-card game, they’ve lost in the divisional round.