Coach Kliff Kingsbury aims to fix Arizona Cardinals after quick exit from USC

Then again, it’s late February, when hope still springs eternal. He’s optimistic about the Cardinals too, even though they were inept on offense last season and finished 3-13, their worst record in 18 years. They used the No. 10 pick on UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen last year but haven’t entirely ruled out the possibility of using the top pick on another quarterback this year. A comment Kingsbury made in October, when he was still at Texas Tech, has intensified the speculation. He said that if he had the No. 1 pick, he would select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.