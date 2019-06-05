Podcast: Are the Dodgers really this good?

Columnist Dylan Hernandez joins the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast to discuss all things Dodgers, including their remarkable start and the emergence of Cody Bellinger as the team’s next superstar. Also, Hernandez talks about Andy Ruiz Jr. becoming the first Mexican heavyweight champion with his upset victory over Anthony Joshua.
Later, writer Bill Shaikin adds more to the Dodgers discussion, giving some insight into his recent stories about the food at Dodger Stadium and the Dodgers’ failed attempt to place a minor league team in the San Fernando Valley.
