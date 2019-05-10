Neymar will appeal three-game ban for run-in with a fan at French Cup

After Rennes beat PSG 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the final at the Stade de France, Neymar reacted angrily to a fan who was filming and verbally goading players as they walked up the stairs to collect their runner-up medals. Neymar exchanged a few words with the supporter then raised his hand to him. It was unclear if Neymar made physical contact with him.