Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

EPL: Unbeaten Liverpool, which is running away with the Premier League title, can put some more distance between itself and its closest pursuers Saturday, when it plays host to red-hot Arsenal, which has lost just one EPL game since Aug. 18 (NBC, Universo, 9:30 a.m. PST). The game will also match the league’s top two scorers in Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13 goals) and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (12). Liverpool also has the league’s best goalkeeper in Brazilian Alisson, who has allowed an EPL-low seven goals in 19 games, posting 12 shutouts. Defending champion Manchester City, which dropped to third in the table with its Boxing Day loss to Leicester, will be trying to arrest its longest slide in more than two years Sunday when it visits Southampton, which is just three points out of the regulation zone (NBCSN, 6:15 a.m. PST). City has lost three of its last four league games.