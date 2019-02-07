Soccer on TV: Atletico, Real Madrid meet in La Liga showdown

EPL: Chelsea stopped its first two-game losing streak of the EPL season last week by pounding last place Huddersfield Town 5-0. But it remains in danger of falling out of the top four and losing a Champions League berth when it heads to the Etihad to meet Manchester City on Sunday (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8 a.m. PST). With Wednesday’s win over Everton, City became the first team in Europe to reach 20 wins and moved past Liverpool into the league lead for the first time in two months. Chelsea’s bigger worry, however, is the other Manchester team, United, which hasn’t lost in eight EPL matches and can pass the Blues with a win over Fulham on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 4:30 PST) and a Chelsea loss to City on Sunday.