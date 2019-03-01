Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

EPL: Fire up the DVR because the best Premier League match of the weekend is an early one, with sliding Tottenham playing host to Arsenal on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 4:30 a.m. PST). The last time Tottenham was any lower than third in the EPL table was after a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in early December but consecutive league defeats have left it in a precarious position. Arsenal, meanwhile, has won five of its last six but still holds just a one-point lead over hard-charging Manchester United in the battle for the league’s fourth and final Champions League berth. Anything short of an Arsenal win could open the way for United to move up if it beats Southampton later Saturday at Old Trafford (NBCSN, 7 a.m. PST). Also of note is Sunday’s Merseyside Derby, with first-place Liverpool making the mile-long trek across Stanley Park to face Everton at Goodison Park (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:15 a.m. PST). Like El Clasico, this rivalry has lately been a rout with Liverpool going 5-0-3 in its last eight matches with Everton.