Letters: Lakers are always a topic of conversation

Lonzo Ball tells ESPN that he wants to lead by example and to be vocal only when needed. Wow. Imagine Magic Johnson only being vocal “when needed” during his playing days. Even by modern standards, Steph Curry directs championship teams using his vocal cords. Even Riley Curry knows how to use her vocal cords more than Lonzo. Somewhat ironic when you consider Lonzo’s gene pool. I think Magic Johnson has an opportunity to lead by example when he uses his vocal cords to wish Lonzo well when he’s traded for a vocal player who can consistently hit their shot.