The Sports Report: Why haven't the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis yet?

Most people in the former home of the Rams aren’t really angry about things, they just feel sort of empty. It has become more of a Kansas City Chiefs town now. When the Rams made the Super Bowl, “St. Louis was in a collective depression," Bob Wallace, a former Rams executive who is now an attorney in the city, told the Times’ Andy McCullough. "The Patriots were probably the city's least-favorite team, prior to the Rams leaving,” Wallace said. “The Rams are now the least-favorite team."