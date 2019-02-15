The Sports Report: Jeanie Buss shows everyone who's the boss

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace was 15 years old when he had just won a lower division auto race at Richmond. His mother, Desi, was with him after the race and pointed to all the black people cleaning up the trash in the stands. Bubba, the only full-time black driver on NASCAR's highest level in 45 years, didn't get his role for change then, but he does now. After finishing second in last year's Daytona 500, he's NASCAR's poster person for diversity, driving Richard Petty's fabled No. 43. Read more about him here.