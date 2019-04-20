The Sports Report: Dodgers quietly put together a six-game winning streak

“Then Hader pounced on Hernandez, firing two 94-mph fastballs by him to go up 0-2 and clench Hernandez in a vise-grip. Before the clash, Hader had gone up 0-2 on a hitter 82 times in his career. The Milwaukee Brewers’ relief ace had never issued a walk. He had allowed four hits. One was a double. Hernandez’s long odds of success grew longer in an instant. But Hader didn’t finish him off and wiggle out of the rare trouble. Instead, to the palpable shock of the thousands at Miller Park, Hernandez turned on a 96-mph fastball up over the plate and whacked it over the left-field wall for a go-ahead three-run home run in the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory.