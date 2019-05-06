The Sports Report: Lonzo Ball opens up about Alan Foster

“The thing we have to remember most is that even those who are already great at what they do never stop working hard to get better, it’s an ongoing journey. On paper it appears we’re supposed to do something, but it’s about coming in here every day like we have something to prove every time we step on the court. These are smart, high-IQ basketball players. Many of them have won championships before and I’m excited that we have an opportunity to be really good, but we’re going to have to work hard.”