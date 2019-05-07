The Sports Report: LeBron James needs to worry about his own communication skills

“We understand that the Wests are disappointed that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards disqualified Maximum Security,” said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs. “However, the stewards are responsible for regulating and enforcing the rules of racing in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and we respect and support their decision. The infraction committed by Maximum Security has nothing to do with the number of horses in the race, which has been a consistent number for many years, and there is no evidence to the contrary.”