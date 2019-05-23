The Sports Report: Andy Enfield hopes his numbers are up this season

“I’m sure our practices will be a lot of fun this summer and in the fall,” Enfield said, almost knowingly. “There is a professionalism on our team now. It’s one thing to have talented players coming in, but if you look at the winning cultures that they’ve come from, it’s because of what they did. They were a part of that, and they helped establish that in their high school and AAU programs. I think freshmen are a huge part of any culture, and we expect them to be a big part of ours.”