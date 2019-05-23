The Sports Report: Andy Enfield hopes his numbers are up this season

Hello everyone. My name is Houston Mitchell and let’s get right to the news.
USC basketball
Let’s turn away from the Lakers soap opera and turn toward another local basketball team, the USC Trojans men’s team. As USC beat writer J. Brady McCollough (no relation to J. Edgar Hoover or Jaye P. Morgan) writes,
“Two months after USC’s season ended in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals against Washington, coach Andy Enfield sat for an interview in his Galen Center office last week and projected the confidence one would expect from a guy heading into Year 7 with a deep roster that includes the most intriguing freshman class he’s ever coached.
“I’m sure our practices will be a lot of fun this summer and in the fall,” Enfield said, almost knowingly. “There is a professionalism on our team now. It’s one thing to have talented players coming in, but if you look at the winning cultures that they’ve come from, it’s because of what they did. They were a part of that, and they helped establish that in their high school and AAU programs. I think freshmen are a huge part of any culture, and we expect them to be a big part of ours.”
“College basketball lore is stocked with stories of freshman classes that changed the culture and whipped upperclassmen into shape. USC, which returns just four scholarship players from last season and no proven alpha dogs, should hope for such a scenario to unfold from the moment in June when Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu, Max Agbonkpolo, Kyle Sturdivant and Ethan Anderson step foot on campus.”
---
Here’s how the Trojans have fared since Enfield took over as coach before the 2013-14 season:
2013-14: 11-21 (2-16 in Pac-12)
2014-15: 12-20 (3-15)
2015-16: 21-13 (9-9), lost to Providence in first round of NCAA tournament, 70-69.
2016-17: 26-10 (10-8), defeated SMU in first round of NCAA tournament, 66-65, lost to Baylor in second round, 82-78
2017-18: 24-12 (12-6), defeated UNC Asheville in first round of NIT, 103-98, lost to Western Kentucky in second round, 79-75.
2018-19: 16-17 (8-10)
Total: 110-93 (44-64)
As far as career wins for the Trojans, Enfield is one of only seven men’s basketball coaches with at least 100 with USC:
Sam Barry (1929-41, 1945-50), 260
Forrest Twogood (1950-66), 252
Bob Boyd (1966-79), 216
Henry Bibby (1996-2004), 132
George Raveling (1986-94), 115
Andy Enfield (2013-present), 110
Stan Morrison (1979-86), 103
Dodgers
The Dodgers left Tampa with a split of their brief two-game series with the Rays after losing to Tampa Bay, 8-1. And, stop me if you’ve heard this before, but you can pin this loss on the bullpen.
After Rich Hill gave up one run in six innings, Dylan Floro came in and gave up four runs without getting anyone out. Caleb Ferguson gave up three runs in one inning and that was that.
“I’m just disappointed I let my team down,” Floro said. “I mean, I come in these and they look for me to put up a zero there….. “It’s part of the game. It’s going to happen. Just got to learn from it and move on.”
Boxing
Keith Thurman says he will knock Manny Pacquiao into retirement when the two face off on July 20. Pacquiao disagrees.
“He’s saying things before we fight, but I will send a message to him in the ring about exactly who he’s fighting; he will come to know that,” Pacquiao said Wednesday as he and Thurman stopped at the Beverly Hills Hotel to promote their bout. “No man can dictate when I’m going to retire.
“I’ve been in this sport two decades. Nobody intimidates me. Thurman should respect his elders, especially this elder.”
Thurman: “If you understand boxing history, you know that times change. Boxing is in a new era. Come July 20, Pacquiao will disappear. He’ll always be remembered in the sport, but I’m doing to Pacquiao what he did to Oscar De La Hoya. I’m excited to be the guy who shows Manny Pacquiao where the exit is.”
Pacquiao: “I love being an underdog because I’ve been an underdog my entire life. It’s great motivation and it encourages me to train hard. Fighting an undefeated fighter is a thrill because I enjoy taking that record away from them. I promise that the best is yet to come, and I assure you Keith Thurman doesn’t scare me. He inspires me.”
If this was pro wrestling, this would be a Falls Count Anywhere, Loser Leave Town match.
NBA playoffs
Western Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at Golden State 116, Portland 94
at Golden State 114, Portland 111
Golden State 110, at Portland 99
Golden State 119, at Portland 117 (OT)
Eastern Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100
at Milwaukee 125, Toronto 103
at Toronto 112, Milwaukee 108 (2 OT)
at Toronto 120, Milwaukee 102
Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
*Monday, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
*-if necessary
NHL playoffs
Stanley Cup Finals
All times Pacific
Monday, 5 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, NBC
Wednesday, 5 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, NBC
Sat., June 1, 5 p.m., Boston at St. Louis, NBCSN
Mon., June 3, 5 p.m., Boston at St. Louis, NBC
*Thur., June 6, 5 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, NBC
*Sun., June 9, 5 p.m., Boston at St. Louis, NBC
*Wed. June 12, 5 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, NBC
*-if necessary
Odds and ends
The Angels-Twins game was rained out and will be made up today…. No surgery for Angels' Andrelton Simmons, who is 'hoping for a miracle'…. Prosecutors seek six to 12 months in prison for former USC assistant Tony Bland…. Superior bench depth to give Warriors an advantage in NBA Finals…. NASCAR to gain control of 13 tracks in merger with ISC….
Today’s local major sports schedule
(All times Pacific)
Minnesota at Angels, 1 p.m., FSW, KLAA 830
Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns. “The War.” Watch it here.
