The Sports Report: Farewell to Bill Buckner

“No kidding. “We know what our job is when we’re out against a line like that,” Kuraly said. “It’s to make it difficult for them to create any offense and they’re a great line, so it’s tough. But the expectation from us was just play them hard and play them honest and make them earn every inch, and if they beat us with their skill — which will definitely happen at times, then so be it, but we’re not going to let them beat us with something silly that is a mistake by us.”