Morning Briefing: Don’t aim a laser pointer at Tom Brady or you’ll be singed in court

Kansas City Chiefs fan Dwyan Morgan, who was cited for flashing a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game in January, pleaded guilty in a Jackson County, Mo., court on Wednesday to disturbing the peace and was fined $500.

Morgan, 64, faced up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. He has already been banned from Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, where the game took place, for life.

Video from the game showed a green dot flickering around Brady’s shoulder and face during the game, which the Patriots won 37-31 in overtime.

Morgan, however, remains defiant, telling the Associated Press that “I shouldn’t have done it, but I’m not gonna apologize to Brady or the Patriots.”

Morgan can now go back to using the laser pointer for what it was built for: aggravating cats.

Today’s moment comes from Jim Beaumont of Lakewood:

“My favorite SoCal sports memory is from July 3, 1970. I was nine years old and sitting in the living room after dinner. My Dad and my older brother Ray walked in and Ray said, ‘Let’s go.’ I said, ‘Where are we going?’ Ray put his index finger up to his lips to let me know this was a secret mission. I quietly followed. When you have five sisters and a kid brother you have to sneak out to the Angels game. My Dad drove us down Batavia Ave. because he figured State College Blvd. would be too crowded (if the Angels drew 20,000 in those days it was a big deal). So we sneaked out of the house and down Batavia to Anaheim Stadium.

“My Dad got us really good seats on the first base side about 20 rows from the field. Clyde Wright was pitching that night for the Angels. I was out of my mind! I’m at the Angels game. We have great seats. And it’s just me, my older brother, and my Dad. Somewhere around the fourth or fifth inning, at which time Clyde Wright had still not allowed a hit, the vendor came by selling cokes. My Dad looked at me and asked if I wanted a coke. I thought it was a trick question. We had already sneaked out of the house without the girls and have great seats at the stadium… and we get a coke on top of this? I didn’t know what to do, so I looked at Ray who was going through the same mental gymnastics. He semi-confidently nodded yes and then so did I.

“So here we are, taking in what would be Clyde Wright’s masterpiece no-hitter, the girls are at home, and I’m sipping a coke. Perfection for a nine year old. Ken McMullen’s 3 run homer iced it for the Angels. The game ended on a nifty double play turned by second baseman Sandy Alomar. The only problem was that, because of Wright’s efficiency, the game took just over two hours and we were home early.

“It would be the only game the three of us would ever take in together. My father died about a year and a half later. Ray and I saw plenty of games, but he died in the fall of 1988 as the Dodgers were winning the World Series… but that’s a story for another day. It’s bittersweet, but a beautiful memory. Thank you Clyde. Thank you Dad. Thank you Ray.”