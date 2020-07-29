Sports fans more likely to support Black Lives Matter, survey finds

When compared to other Americans, sports fans are more likely to support the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a marketing research study issued on Wednesday.

The study, titled Promoting Racial Equality in Sports, conducted by Nielsen Sports, also found that a majority of fans expect athletes to be involved in social change and want leagues to allow for protest.

The July study was prompted by demonstrations in cities across the nation following the death of George Floyd, said Nielsen, which provides analysis of consumer habits and trends to teams, leagues and corporate sponsors.

Brands that actively support equality “can drive positive social change while also achieving business objectives,” said Lyndon Campbell, a senior vice president for the market researcher. “This is the definition of a win-win situation.”

Nearly 70% of fans — compared with 62% of the general population — said they support Black Lives Matter. A similar percentage said leagues and teams should develop marketing campaigns for social change while letting athletes protest.

NBA, MLS and NFL fans were the most likely to support Black Lives Matter, the study found. MLS, NHL and MLB fans were the most likely to have personally supported the cause with time or money.