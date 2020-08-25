Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA tackle Jake Burton enters transfer portal with hopes of playing fall football

Jake Burton (73), offensive line, at fall football camp practice at the Wasserman Football Center on July 31, 2019
Redshirt senior Jake Burton (73) is leaving UCLA in hopes of landing on a team that will play football this fall.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 25, 2020
11:35 AM
UCLA won’t play football this fall, but some of its players might.

Starting right tackle Jake Burton entered the transfer portal Tuesday with hopes of finding a new team that will compete in the coming months, according to one person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly divulge Burton’s plans.

The most likely destination for Burton is expected to be a team in the Southeastern or Atlantic Coast conferences, which are forging ahead with plans to play despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that forced the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences to abandon their hopes of a fall season.

The departure of Burton, a redshirt senior, means the Bruins must replace three of their starting offensive linemen from last season. Center Boss Tagaloa graduated and guard Christaphany Murray entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

UCLA appears to be getting one replacement in Paul Grattan, a three-year starter at Villanova who has announced he’s headed to Westwood as a graduate transfer. A first team-team All-Colonial Athletic Assn. selection in 2019, Grattan can play center and guard.

The Bruins also have several candidates on their roster to move into larger roles, including Sam Marrazzo and Jon Gaines II, alongside presumptive starting tackle Sean Rhyan and starting guard Duke Clemens.

But there’s no denying that the loss of Burton is significant. He started every game last season and 11 of 12 games in 2018 as part of a line that helped running back Joshua Kelley record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson tweeted a frowning emoji over a report announcing Burton’s departure.

Coach Chip Kelly recently acknowledged the potential for players to transfer to conferences that intend to hold fall seasons.

“There could be,” Kelly said when asked about the possibility earlier this month. “You deal with that on a one-off basis, if that were to happen. We understand what the ramifications of what our decisions are, but that’s always a possibility.

“We’ve had kids at the lower levels reach out to us when their seasons — you know, the Ivy Leagues and whatnot that had seniors that were looking to play — had reached out about playing in the fall, if we were going to play in the fall. So yeah, that is a possibility.”

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

