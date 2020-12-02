Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future first-round draft pick, the teams announced Wednesday night.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and 2017 league MVP, spent only one season with the Rockets after he was traded from Oklahoma City to Houston in July 2019 for Chris Paul and multiple draft picks.

The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece alongside NBA scoring leader James Harden the club needed to win its first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95.

Houston was instead eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Advertisement

Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He’s a five-time All-Star.