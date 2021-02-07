Super Bowl LV: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers live updates, odds and start time

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV will feature of clash of eras when quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to help defend the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL title with a win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Dr. Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties: ‘Enjoy the game’ with household only
Dr. Anthony Fauci is reluctant to reveal his Super Bowl predictions, but he readily shared his warning on the spread of COVID-19 if Americans proceed with unsafe football festivities this Sunday.
Appearing on the “Today” show Wednesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director discouraged NFL fans and party enthusiasts from gathering amid an unrelenting pandemic to watch Super Bowl LV, a near-national holiday during which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike — be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving,” Fauci told Savannah Guthrie. “As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States.
“Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household,” he said. “As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that.”
Tampa Bay, not Los Angeles, is Titletown, U.S.A., baby! says Dick Vitale
High above Raymond James Stadium, the First Fan of Tampa pro sports could provide his own off-air commentary Sunday, the volume rising inside his suite with every Tom Brady pass in the Super Bowl.
The PTPer is doing his thing, baby! It’s an M&Mer and the Chiefs need to get a T.O.! We’ve got the All-Rolls Royce Team and they’ve got the Dow Jonesers. This is no knee-knocker. We’re going to bring the W!
It won’t be anything Dick Vitale hasn’t said before about the local teams he’s adopted as his own. The veteran ESPN college basketball analyst, who lives in nearby Lakewood Ranch, has become an ambassador for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lightning and Rays, savoring a recent run of success unlike any other in the city’s history.
“It’s Titletown U.S.A. right now,” Vitale, 81, said earlier this week in a telephone interview.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: How the Super Bowl LV teams match up
Breaking down the on-field matchups for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5) in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 3:30 p.m. PST. (TV: CBS)
Chiefs pass offense vs. Buccaneers pass defense
The biggest key for the Chiefs is they can’t go backward. That means no giving up sacks, and no holding calls. Not easy when the Buccaneers apply pressure off the edge with Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett, and Kansas City is playing with two backup tackles. Patrick Mahomes can drop way back, extend plays, then throw on a rope with the flick of a wrist. The Chiefs will look to take the edge off that pass rush by emphasizing the quick-passing game, meaning the ball is thrown within 2.5 seconds, and with an up-tempo offense that will cause that pass rush to wane in the fourth or fifth play of a drive. EDGE: Chiefs
Super Bowl LV prop bets: Wager on nuptials, nostrils and more
Tom Brady is 43 years old. He will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Both of those facts are sure to be mentioned during CBS’ broadcast of the big game.
But which one will be brought up first?
Odds are, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo or any of their on-air colleagues will mention the number of times Brady has played for the NFL championship (5-7 odds from BetOnline.ag) before speaking about the number of times the GOAT quarterback has been around the sun (1-1 odds).
Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV will start at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
What channel will the Super Bowl be on?
The game will be broadcast by CBS (Channel 2 in the Los Angeles market) and ESPN Desportes.
Where can I stream the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LV can be streamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:
How can I listen to the Super Bowl?
You can listen to the Super Bowl on the following providers:
- Westwood One radio (AM 570 in Los Angeles)
- SiriusXM NFL Radio
- NFL GamePass
Peyton Manning reenacts Super Bowl I with a jetpack and an off-target touchdown pass
When he was playing in Super Bowls, Peyton Manning never got a chance to watch the halftime shows. But he does now.
In his ESPN+ show “Peyton’s Places,” the legendary quarterback journeys through NFL history to show viewers in his humorous way the people, places and situations that helped form the game. In an episode that will debut Sunday, the day the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Manning explores the history of the Super Bowl halftime show — and reenacts the pageantry and silliness of the Super Bowl I version.
Manning spoke this week to Times NFL writer Sam Farmer about the history of halftime shows.
In the quarterback’s words:
Can you believe that Fox once had a head-to-head showdown with the NFL?
It was almost 30 years ago, when Washington was playing Buffalo in the Super Bowl on CBS, when Fox featured a live performance of “In Living Color” at the same time as the halftime show. They had a lot of football-themed skits. Everybody switched over to this fledgling network to watch.