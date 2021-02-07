Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Super Bowl LV: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers live updates, odds and start time

Live updates and analysis from Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Some of the big names heading into Super Bowl LV (clockwise from top left): Travis Kelce, Tom Brady, Andy Reid, Mike Evans, Patrick Mahomes and Bruce Arians.
By Emmanuel MorganStaff Writer 
TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV will feature of clash of eras when quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to help defend the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL title with a win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Be sure to check back here for the latest Super Bowl 2021 game updates, score changes, analysis and betting odds.

Dr. Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties: ‘Enjoy the game’ with household only

By Nardine Saad

Dr. Anthony Fauci is reluctant to reveal his Super Bowl predictions, but he readily shared his warning on the spread of COVID-19 if Americans proceed with unsafe football festivities this Sunday.

Appearing on the “Today” show Wednesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director discouraged NFL fans and party enthusiasts from gathering amid an unrelenting pandemic to watch Super Bowl LV, a near-national holiday during which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike — be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving,” Fauci told Savannah Guthrie. “As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States.

“Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household,” he said. “As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that.”

Read more >>>

Tampa Bay, not Los Angeles, is Titletown, U.S.A., baby! says Dick Vitale

By Ben Bolch

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shows off his Tampa Bay sports gear.
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale makes no secret of his fandom for Tampa Bay sports teams.
High above Raymond James Stadium, the First Fan of Tampa pro sports could provide his own off-air commentary Sunday, the volume rising inside his suite with every Tom Brady pass in the Super Bowl.

The PTPer is doing his thing, baby! It’s an M&Mer and the Chiefs need to get a T.O.! We’ve got the All-Rolls Royce Team and they’ve got the Dow Jonesers. This is no knee-knocker. We’re going to bring the W!

It won’t be anything Dick Vitale hasn’t said before about the local teams he’s adopted as his own. The veteran ESPN college basketball analyst, who lives in nearby Lakewood Ranch, has become an ambassador for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lightning and Rays, savoring a recent run of success unlike any other in the city’s history.

“It’s Titletown U.S.A. right now,” Vitale, 81, said earlier this week in a telephone interview.

Read more >>>

How the NFL used tracking tags to keep coronavirus from derailing season

By Sam Farmer

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to take a snap during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to take a snap during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 29.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings increased their game-day buses from five to 11, affording their players plenty of room for social distancing. The Baltimore Ravens chartered a second airplane, giving them 600 seats for a traveling party of 120. The Rams reconfigured their SoFi Stadium locker room so that, for instance, no two receivers dress next to each other.

The NFL will play its final game of the season Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. It’s a finish line many people thought unreachable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially because the league was operating outside of a bubble. But pro football persisted, making changes both simple and sophisticated to prevent a crippling spread of the virus.

Whereas the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball played compressed and abbreviated seasons, the NFL played a full schedule in the traditional 17 weeks, followed by an uninterrupted slate of postseason games. There were plenty of hiccups, including coronavirus outbreaks on multiple teams, but not one of the 256 games was canceled.

Read more >>>

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: How the Super Bowl LV teams match up

By Sam Farmer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin attempts to make a catch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin attempts to make a catch between Kansas City’s Rashad Fenton, left, and Juan Thornhill during the Chiefs’ win on Nov. 29.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

Breaking down the on-field matchups for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5) in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 3:30 p.m. PST. (TV: CBS)

Chiefs pass offense vs. Buccaneers pass defense


The biggest key for the Chiefs is they can’t go backward. That means no giving up sacks, and no holding calls. Not easy when the Buccaneers apply pressure off the edge with Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett, and Kansas City is playing with two backup tackles. Patrick Mahomes can drop way back, extend plays, then throw on a rope with the flick of a wrist. The Chiefs will look to take the edge off that pass rush by emphasizing the quick-passing game, meaning the ball is thrown within 2.5 seconds, and with an up-tempo offense that will cause that pass rush to wane in the fourth or fifth play of a drive. EDGE: Chiefs

Read more >>>

Super Bowl LV prop bets: Wager on nuptials, nostrils and more

By Chuck Schilken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 8.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Tom Brady is 43 years old. He will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both of those facts are sure to be mentioned during CBS’ broadcast of the big game.

But which one will be brought up first?

Odds are, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo or any of their on-air colleagues will mention the number of times Brady has played for the NFL championship (5-7 odds from BetOnline.ag) before speaking about the number of times the GOAT quarterback has been around the sun (1-1 odds).

Read more >>>

Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV

By Austin Knoblauch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press; Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Super Bowl LV will start at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What channel will the Super Bowl be on?

The game will be broadcast by CBS (Channel 2 in the Los Angeles market) and ESPN Desportes.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV can be streamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl?

You can listen to the Super Bowl on the following providers:

Read more >>>

Peyton Manning reenacts Super Bowl I with a jetpack and an off-target touchdown pass

By Sam Farmer

Peyton Manning wears a jet pack to simulate a portion of the Super Bowl I halftime show.
(ESPN)

When he was playing in Super Bowls, Peyton Manning never got a chance to watch the halftime shows. But he does now.

In his ESPN+ show “Peyton’s Places,” the legendary quarterback journeys through NFL history to show viewers in his humorous way the people, places and situations that helped form the game. In an episode that will debut Sunday, the day the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Manning explores the history of the Super Bowl halftime show — and reenacts the pageantry and silliness of the Super Bowl I version.

Manning spoke this week to Times NFL writer Sam Farmer about the history of halftime shows.

In the quarterback’s words:

Can you believe that Fox once had a head-to-head showdown with the NFL?

It was almost 30 years ago, when Washington was playing Buffalo in the Super Bowl on CBS, when Fox featured a live performance of “In Living Color” at the same time as the halftime show. They had a lot of football-themed skits. Everybody switched over to this fledgling network to watch.

Read more >>>