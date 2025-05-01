Advertisement
Love Required, Cowboy Boots Optional: 5 Romantic Western Ranch Wedding Venues

A bride and groom celebrate against an epic mountain backdrop.
(Courtesy C Lazy U Ranch)
Kevin Spencer
By Kevin Spencer
While some brides dream of the fairy tale castle wedding, complete with footmen, coach and Prince Charming in uniform, others find themselves drawn toward a more down to earth wedding ceremony, surrounded by mountain views, lush greenery, and wide-open skies. For this destination wedding vision, the classic all-American western ranch is the perfect setting.

Authentic Adventure and Western Tradition

From horseback entrances to farm-fresh catering, ranches offer amenities that are authentic and unique. “Wedding guests are immersed in activities from the rehearsal to the reception,” says Brady Johnson, director of sales and marketing at C Lazy U Ranch in Colorado. Not only can a bride have the a beautiful outdoor wedding under big sky, but the whole weekend can be filled with classic ranch experiences such as horseback riding, fly fishing, and trap shooting.

A horse and carriage brings the bridal party to the ceremony.
(One Oak Photography | Courtesy The Home Ranch)
Ranches provide the ideal setting for couples wanting an intimate celebration that retains a sense of the epic. Scott McFarlane, owner of The Home Ranch in Colorado, explains, “There’s just something natural and historic about gathering around a firepit beneath the stars, and ranch experiences tap into that sensibility.”

Big Skies, Natural Beauty, and the Art of Relaxed Celebration

McFarlane emphasizes the ease of hosting a ranch wedding: “The setting requires such little effort for such grand results. Most ranches are located in stunning natural places, with big sky above and beauty all around.” Nature does the heavy lifting as far as the venue and aesthetic goes, so you can focus on the many other details of executing your perfect wedding day.

A bride and groom celebrate with their first dance in a ranch reception hall.
(Jack Jeffries/Christian Oth Studio | Courtesy Brush Creek Ranch)
With cozy accommodations for your guests, year-round availability, and versatile spaces such as stunning courtyards, lawns, and restored barns, ranch venues make every couple’s vision possible. Whether you’re looking for a sunset ceremony by the pasture, a cozy rehearsal dinner around fire pits, or an evening celebration beneath endless stars, ranches across the Southwest offer unmatched opportunites to commune in nature with the ones you love.

“A ranch wedding provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for each and every guest,” says McFarlane, “making it an unforgettable destination wedding choice.”

Ranch Wedding Venues We Love

Turpin Meadow Ranch

Turpin Meadow Ranch offers visitors the chance to experience the legendary American West with unrivaled access to the surrounding Teton Wilderness. The upscale cabins come with gas-lit fireplaces and custom handmade furniture. Sitting right on the banks of Buffalo Fork River, Turpin Meadow Ranch has an impressive 80-year legacy.

A cowboy bride and groom and share a sunset moment on their wedding day.
(Courtesy Turpen Ranch)
A groom kisses his bride in an outdoor wedding celebration.
(Courtesy Turpen Ranch)

Recent renovations that restored the grand lodge, cabins, and added new chalets. While keeping the classic architecture that guests love, the lodge now includes modern touches, like a roaring fireplace, upgraded bar, and patio that perfectly frames breathtaking sunrise and sunset views of the iconic Grand Teton and Mount Moran. Buyout packages are also available, giving guests full access to all the ranch’s amenities, including horseback riding, hiking adventures, fly-fishing, fat biking, and farm-to-table dining.

Brush Creek Ranch

Brush Creek Ranch sprawls across 30,000 acres of untouched western landscape, offering a luxurious escape filled with outdoor activities and amazing farm-to-table dining. The ranch features unique venues like a historic Cowboy Chapel from 1934 and even a 94-yard wine tunnel at The Farm at Brush Creek.

A bride arrives by horse to her wedding ceremony.
(McCall Burau | Courtesy Brush Creek Ranch)

Brush Creek Ranch provides all-inclusive packages for weddings. Couples can host up to 180 guests at the Lodge & Spa or opt for something smaller at Magee Homestead, an intimate spot perfect for groups of up to 27. There’s also a special elopement package that includes everything from photography and florals to a romantic private dinner for two.

An outdoor lawn is the setting of the wedding reception at Brush Creek Ranch.
(KT Merry | Courtesy Brush Creek Ranch)

The Home Ranch

The Home Ranch sits in the charming mountain ranching town of Clark, Colorado, and has a newly renovated luxury western facility that’s perfect for special events. The 3,000-acre ranch includes a central Great Lodge, complete with a commercial kitchen, pool, and spa, and there’s lodging for about 35 guests. Visitors can enjoy tons of year-round activities, from horseback riding and cattle drives to snowmobiling and exploring the greenhouses at The Farm.

A bride and groom get married against the backdrop of the mountains.
(Photo by One Oak Hall | Courtesy The Home Ranch)
Sharing a dance among the horses to celebrate the completion of the marriage ceremony.
(Photo by One Oak Hall | Courtesy The Home Ranch)

Weddings at The Home Ranch are available only as a full buyout, which guarantees a completely private experience customized exactly to what the bride and groom wants. With spaces for both indoor and outdoor events, the ranch can comfortably host up to 250 guests.

C Lazy U Ranch

Tucked northwest of Denver in front range of the Rocky Mountains, C Lazy U Ranch offers an all-inclusive luxury experience across 8,500 acres of breathtaking land. With over 200 horses and endless outdoor activities, it’s a destination that offers both adventure and quiet peace. Guests can spend their days riding trails, soaking in copper tubs under the stars, or just kicking back and taking in the wide-open Colorado skies.

Courtesy C Lazy U Ranch

For weddings, couples can choose from several indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception spaces, all surrounded by incredible natural beauty. After the big day, newlyweds often retreat to a cozy honeymoon cabin and celebrate with a moonlit “Cowboy Soak,” champagne and strawberries included.

The dining hall with ranch aesthetic at the C Lazy U Ranch.
(Courtesy C Lazy U Ranch)

Rancho de Los Caballeros

Rancho de Los Caballeros in Wickenburg, Arizona, stretches across 18,000 acres of Sonoran Desert beauty. The ranch mixes rustic charm with a touch of sophistication, offering both indoor spaces like the Sonoran Room and open-air spots like the South Lawn. Guests usually find themselves taking full advantage of the desert setting, whether it’s horseback riding at sunrise or unwinding at the spa after a day spent out in the sun.

A bride and a horse share a moment on her wedding day.
(Courtesy Rancho de los Cabelleros)

When it comes to weddings, couples have many options to lean into the ranch theme. You can have a laid-back Desert Cookout Under the Stars or go for a lively Mexican Fiesta, all crafted by the ranch’s in-house catering team. For those wanting something even more private, the ranch can be reserved in full for an unforgettable weekend with just your closest family and friends.

Wedding day on the lawn at Rancho de los Caballeros.
(Courtesy Rancho de los Caballeros)

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

