Advertisement
Inspiration

First Look: The VOW Collection By Vera Wang and Jared Jewelers

A model poses in the Vera Wang and Jared Jeweler VOW collection
(Anna Paola Pizzocaro | Courtesy Jared Jewelers)
By Kevin SpencerSenior Content Strategist 

Jared Jewelers, the accessible luxury brand within Signet Jewelers, has just announced the launch of Vera Wang VOW—a new bridal collection created in partnership with globally renowned fashion designer, Vera Wang.

Close-up shots of the VOW collection.
Three silver variations in the VOW wedding collection.
(Courtesy Jared Jewelers)
Advertisement

Available exclusively at Jared Jewelers, the collection features 38 engagement and anniversary ring styles, each showcasing high-quality diamonds set in 14K gold. The pieces reflect a minimalist yet modern aesthetic, staying true to Vera Wang’s distinctive approach to design. Prices range from $900 to $8,800.

The name “VOW” is a nod to Vera Wang’s personal commitment to doing things differently—bringing originality, sophistication, and intention to every design. The result is a collection that feels both elevated and personal, with elegant details that set it apart.

close up of bouquet with the VOW collection
(Anna Paola Pizzocaro | Courtesy Jared Jewelers)
Advertisement

“I’m proud to introduce this exclusive collection for Jared,” said Vera Wang. “From carefully designed engagement rings to thoughtfully paired wedding bands, every piece reflects a deep sense of artistry and meaning. VOW embodies the modernity, refinement, and craftsmanship that are core to the Vera Wang brand.”

This launch follows the success of Jared Atelier x Vera Wang, a limited-edition high jewelry collection released in December 2024. That line featured statement pieces with diamonds and rubies up to 150 carats, with select designs priced as high as $125,000.

Model in ruffled wedding dress with VOW collection ring.
(Anna Paola Pizzocaro | Courtesy Jared Jewelers)
Advertisement

“Vera Wang is a true icon in the bridal space,” said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. “Her vision and attention to detail are unmatched. With VOW, she brings that same level of artistry to a wider audience—creating meaningful pieces that couples will treasure for years to come.”

More Weddings & Celebrations

An Indian micro-wedding that holds on to tradition.

‘Micro-Luxury’ and Other Indian Wedding Trends For 2025

Gen Z couples are gravitating to The Social Club's all-inclusive affordable wedding package.

An All-Inclusive Wedding Package For $10K In Los Angeles? Gen Z Couples Are Flocking To The Social Club

A bride poses at the main entrance of Sacred Sands.

Joshua Tree Wedding Venues For Every Budget

A romantic wedding ceremony at Montenegro Sveti Stefan viewpoint, with an arch overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

Thinking Of A Destination Wedding in 2026? Put These Popular Locations On Your Short-List

Kendall and Brian marry in a small ceremony of friends and loved ones.

Micro-Weddings Are The New Big Trend. Here’s How To Throw One.

Nabilah and Cameron getting married.

For the Years to Come: A NYE Wedding in Venice Beach

Wedding guests listen to a wedding speech.

The Biggest Wedding Planning Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them)

A couple celebrates their wedding in style at the Chateau de Ferrieres.

7 French Château Dream Destination Wedding Venues

A beautiful outdoor table setting at Chateau de Jalesnes.

Say ‘Je Le Veux’ To A French Château Wedding

Guests celebrate Ria and Cayden as they walk down the aisle.

29 Questions You Should Ask Your Wedding Photographer

Inspiration
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing editorial and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement