First Look: The VOW Collection By Vera Wang and Jared Jewelers

Jared Jewelers, the accessible luxury brand within Signet Jewelers, has just announced the launch of Vera Wang VOW—a new bridal collection created in partnership with globally renowned fashion designer, Vera Wang.

(Courtesy Jared Jewelers)

Available exclusively at Jared Jewelers, the collection features 38 engagement and anniversary ring styles, each showcasing high-quality diamonds set in 14K gold. The pieces reflect a minimalist yet modern aesthetic, staying true to Vera Wang’s distinctive approach to design. Prices range from $900 to $8,800.

The name “VOW” is a nod to Vera Wang’s personal commitment to doing things differently—bringing originality, sophistication, and intention to every design. The result is a collection that feels both elevated and personal, with elegant details that set it apart.

(Anna Paola Pizzocaro | Courtesy Jared Jewelers)

“I’m proud to introduce this exclusive collection for Jared,” said Vera Wang. “From carefully designed engagement rings to thoughtfully paired wedding bands, every piece reflects a deep sense of artistry and meaning. VOW embodies the modernity, refinement, and craftsmanship that are core to the Vera Wang brand.”

This launch follows the success of Jared Atelier x Vera Wang, a limited-edition high jewelry collection released in December 2024. That line featured statement pieces with diamonds and rubies up to 150 carats, with select designs priced as high as $125,000.

(Anna Paola Pizzocaro | Courtesy Jared Jewelers)

“Vera Wang is a true icon in the bridal space,” said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. “Her vision and attention to detail are unmatched. With VOW, she brings that same level of artistry to a wider audience—creating meaningful pieces that couples will treasure for years to come.”