Lisa Marie Presley ordered to pay Michael Lockwood's legal fees as divorce gets uglier

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been ordered to pay her estranged husband's legal fees -- but not any spousal support -- as their divorce battle rolls on.

Presley has been ordered to pay $50,000 of Michael Lockwood's legal bill in $10,000-a-month chunks, a source told People . A separate hearing about their postnuptial agreement will be held, and if it's found to be invalid the daughter of Elvis Presley might be ordered to pay retroactive support, the source said.

Lockwood has requested $40,000 a month in spousal support and wanted $100,000 for his legal fees, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail . Presley claims that their 2007 postnup rules out support payments. She has accused her estranged husband of mishandling her money, according to TMZ .

In those documents, Presley accuses Lockwood, a musician, of child neglect and possessing "inappropriate" and "disturbing" images and video of their twin girls. Beverly Hills police confirmed to People that they had served a search warrant after receiving a child-abuse complaint and had referred the case to authorities in Tennessee.

The 8-year-olds are currently being taken care of by grandma Priscilla Presley. "There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," Elvis' ex-wife said on Facebook . "Let me put this to rest... the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."

Lisa Marie Presley filed to end her 10-year marriage to Lockwood in June 2016. It will be her fourth divorce, following marriages to bass player Danny Keough, King of Pop Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.